Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($118.56).

Several research firms have weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR VAR1 traded up €0.65 ($0.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €114.50 ($130.11). The company had a trading volume of 114,718 shares. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. Varta has a twelve month low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a twelve month high of €181.30 ($206.02). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

