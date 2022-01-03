Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Financial Survey

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 2.23, meaning that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 4.10% 12.81% 7.64% Venus Concept -33.76% -85.75% -20.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Venus Concept shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Venus Concept’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 3.65 -$9.84 million $0.76 81.97 Venus Concept $78.01 million 1.18 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.50

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Merit Medical Systems and Venus Concept, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 Venus Concept 0 1 1 0 2.50

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.79%. Venus Concept has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

