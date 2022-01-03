Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 761,961 shares.The stock last traded at $15.78 and had previously closed at $15.43.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325,321 shares of company stock worth $122,846,910 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.9% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,488,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after buying an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 909.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

