Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Well by 97.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 1,483,429 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,855 shares of company stock worth $2,554,208. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $6.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

