Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,907,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 148,190 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of RPC by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.54 on Monday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $979.39 million, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.98.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,469,719 shares of company stock valued at $7,059,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

