Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.20 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $105.77 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

