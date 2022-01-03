Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $155.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $156.97.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

