Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,862 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after acquiring an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

AWK stock opened at $188.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

