Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,258 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $14,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Celanese by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.87.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $168.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

