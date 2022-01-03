Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at about $978,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 33.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

