VIMworld Hits 1-Day Volume of $63,310.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $63,310.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

