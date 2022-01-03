VouchForMe (IPL) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005331 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

