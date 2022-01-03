W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $518.24 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.50.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

