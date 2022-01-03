Wall Street Games Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00065086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.26 or 0.08093702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00075464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,982.49 or 1.00035835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.