Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 123,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,153. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $397.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

