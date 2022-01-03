Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $166.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

