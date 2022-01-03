WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53.98 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 3rd. WAX has a market capitalization of $874.27 million and approximately $53.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00045667 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,830,816,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,898,800,966 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.