Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Acquires 180 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 62.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $233.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

