Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $132.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $383,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

