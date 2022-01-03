Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.