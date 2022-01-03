Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 270 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Allstate by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 521,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $117.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

