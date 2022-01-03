Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.07 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $269.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.73. The stock has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

