WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Holdings Trimmed by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.07 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

