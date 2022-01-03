WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

