Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Reduced by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,515 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

