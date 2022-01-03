West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of WTBA opened at $31.07 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $214,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

