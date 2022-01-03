Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($49.95).
Several analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.08) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,800 ($51.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of LON WTB traded down GBX 17 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,995 ($40.26). 127,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,049.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,137.44. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($35.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.09). The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
