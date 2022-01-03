Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,715.56 ($49.95).

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.08) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($49.74) to GBX 3,800 ($51.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of LON WTB traded down GBX 17 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,995 ($40.26). 127,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,049.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,137.44. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($35.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.09). The stock has a market cap of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.49), for a total transaction of £183,250.08 ($246,336.98).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

