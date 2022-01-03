Wing Finance (WING) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.09 or 0.00032379 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $33.42 million and $1.89 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.20 or 0.08016874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00074945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.48 or 1.00083168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,338,816 coins and its circulating supply is 2,213,816 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

