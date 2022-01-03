Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $14.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

