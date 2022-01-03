WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 2,893 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.56. 122,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,184,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

