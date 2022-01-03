WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 5,023 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.12. 224,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.