WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $7.30 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after buying an additional 221,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.72. 540,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

