WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 1,397 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,569. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

