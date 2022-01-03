WoodTrust Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 100.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AON by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AON by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in AON by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AON by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AON by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

