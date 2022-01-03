WOWswap Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 21% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $155,230.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $14.44 or 0.00031163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00065064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.00 or 0.08066696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00075518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,233.73 or 0.99773519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007297 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

