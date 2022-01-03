Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stake Raised by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 677.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after purchasing an additional 867,116 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.45. 10,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,848. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,009 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.