XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Financial Analysis

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XOMA and Heron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Heron Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.01%. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.78%. Given Heron Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heron Therapeutics is more favorable than XOMA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Heron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA 4.63% 1.39% 1.08% Heron Therapeutics -264.58% -128.33% -64.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOMA and Heron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $29.39 million 8.02 $13.30 million ($0.20) -104.25 Heron Therapeutics $88.64 million 10.50 -$227.28 million ($2.39) -3.82

XOMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heron Therapeutics. XOMA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heron Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XOMA beats Heron Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

