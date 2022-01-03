Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

