Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.12.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $564.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.33. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

