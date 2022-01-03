Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT opened at $204.40 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $206.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

