Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 100.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Global Payments by 63.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Global Payments by 28.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Global Payments stock opened at $135.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

