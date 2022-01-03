Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $318.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

