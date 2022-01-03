Xponance Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $152.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

