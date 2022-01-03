Xponance Inc. Sells 3,582 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $678.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.85. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $376.40 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

