Xponance Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $239.92 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.79.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.