Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $143.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.25. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,658 shares of company stock worth $19,424,090 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

