Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $120.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.69. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.