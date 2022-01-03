Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

