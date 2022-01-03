YUMMY (YUMMY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $50,955.00

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. YUMMY has a market cap of $8.94 million and $50,955.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUMMY has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.88 or 0.08055244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00062343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00075345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,180.24 or 1.00109107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007309 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 949,102,035,255 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.