Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce sales of $29.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,165. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

